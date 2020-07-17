669 New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The state of Minnesota is reporting another 669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state.

They are also reporting 7 new deaths linked to the illness.

In total, 1,533 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 within the state.

In total there are 4,912 active cases in Minnesota.

252 are in the hospital while 38,568 are listed as recovered.

