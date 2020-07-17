21-year-old Minnesota woman killed after collision in Blue Earth County
A 21-year-old Minnesota woman is dead after a collision on Hwy 14 in Blue Earth County.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D.
It happened around 3 p.m. Friday.
Deputies say 49-year-old Bobby Oxford was eastbound on Hwy 14 in a Dodge Ram when he struck the driver of a Mazda 3 at the intersection of CR 56.
Oxford was not hurt. The 21-year-old woman's name will be released once the family is notified.
This crash is under investigation.
