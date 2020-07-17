21-year-old Minnesota woman killed after collision in Blue Earth County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A 21-year-old Minnesota woman is dead after a collision on Hwy 14 in Blue Earth County.

It happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say 49-year-old Bobby Oxford was eastbound on Hwy 14 in a Dodge Ram when he struck the driver of a Mazda 3 at the intersection of CR 56.

Oxford was not hurt. The 21-year-old woman's name will be released once the family is notified.

This crash is under investigation.

