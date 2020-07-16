Advertisement

Teen taken to hospital after crash involving alcohol

Picture: MGN.
Picture: MGN. (KKTV)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEAR PARK RAPIDS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after the van he was driving hit the ditch, and authorities say alcohol was involved.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Hwy. 71 just after midnight on Thursday, July 16 when Christopher Jewell from Minneapolis left the road and hit the ditch.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital in Park Rapids but is expected to be ok.

His passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Bemidji, was taken to the Fargo hospital and is expected to be ok.

Troopers say alcohol was involved in the driver hitting the ditch.

