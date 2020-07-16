Advertisement

SUV hits two bicyclists, killing one in Douglas County

One bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The second bicyclist was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARLOS, Minn. (AP) -

Sheriff’s officials say the driver of an SUV crashed into two bicyclists in Douglas County, killing one of them and injuring the other.

The two riders and a third bicyclist were southbound on county Road 9 near Carlos about 10 p.m. Tuesday when the crash occurred.

One bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The second bicyclist was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The third bicyclist was not injured.

Authorities say the SUV driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

