Risk for Damaging Wind and Tornado Threat Increases for Friday!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Storm chances and heat return to round out the week.

First Alert Weather Day: FRIDAY (First Alert StormTeam)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Heat and humidity building into the region through the week along with a front pushing through should be enough to trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms Friday evening. Be sure to keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans, and we will continue to keep you advised as to the timing and expected track of these storms through the week.

TIMING FRIDAY STORMS: I expect development in the late afternoon to early evening in central North Dakota. The storms should arrive in the James River Valley to Devils Lake Basin around 7 pm or so. They surge into the Red River Valley in late evening close to 10 pm. They will likely continue east into Lakes country around midnight and beyond.

THREATS: Early on, isolated tornadoes will possible. Storms will also have a large hail and damaging wind risk. As the storms continue into the post-sunset hours, damaging straight line wind and associated brief tornadoes will still be possible.

Friday Severe Risk: Southern Valley Enhance Risk for Numerous Severe Storms (First Alert StormTeam)

TONIGHT AND FRIDAY: We clear out for the rest of the night and are mainly dry and heating up. We’ll be quite warm into the evening with overnight temps falling into the 60s. Friday looks quite warm with numerous 90s possible. Severe storms may develop heading into Friday afternoon and night. All types of severe weather are possible including large hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Any showers/t-storms end early on Saturday, then we will have decreasing clouds with temps 80-90. Sunday brings change, with thunderstorms likely and a cool down. A few storms may be strong.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy from the west with temps in the 60s overnight.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Hot and muggy day. Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds with severe storm risk late day, mainly after 9 pm. Low: 64. High: 94.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers or storms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 70. High: 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny day and seasonable. Low: 63. High: 84.

MONDAY: A few showers. Cooler. Low: 61. High: 80.

TUESDAY: More spotty showers and t-storms. Low: 60. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 62. High: 85.

THURSDAY: Getting hot again. Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 88.

