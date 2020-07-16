Advertisement

Police: Man yelling racist, homophobic words within rights

Officials say police officers have had contact with the man before about similar issues.
(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities in Sioux Falls received a number of calls about a man who was downtown yelling racial slurs and homophobic words, but police say he was within his rights.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says multiple people reported the man’s behavior, some recorded video of it and one person even threw water on the man who was standing in a public area Monday evening.

Clemens says the man was not arrested because his behavior and actions fall under his rights to free speech.

Clemens says officers have had contact with the man before about similar issues. 

