One Fargo speaks out against Fargo Police Department investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo civil rights group is speaking up against the Fargo Police Department after they concluded that officers did not illegally search a 19-year-old man.

19-year-old Larry Pope Jr. spoke out at a press conference on July 7th, recalling what he said was an illegal stop and search by the Fargo Police Department on June 22nd.

“I asked them again, why did you guys do this?” said Pope at the press conference. “They said I look suspicious, because only thugs wear string bags.”

Pope filed a formal complaint and the Fargo Police Department began their investigation.

Their conclusion: the claims are unfounded.

In the 18 page report, Sgt. Shane Aberle of the Office of Professional Standards outlined his conversation with Pope.

The reports shows Pope said several times that people were pushing him to report the issue, until he 'caved'. Also, according to the report, Pope said multiple times that he may have 'imagined' the situation.

The report went on to say according to GPS devices, there were no squad cars located in the area at the time and place that Pope said he was stopped.

One Fargo spoke out against the report expressing their concern that the investigating officer, Sgt. Aberle was placed on leave after the fatal shooting of a West Fargo resident in 2018 and that Pope was never asked to identify the officers who were allegedly involved in his incident.

They also said that Wess Philome, friend of the Pope family and organizer of One Fargo, never pressured Pope to do anything he wasn't comfortable doing.

The Fargo Police Department used GPS, a daily roster of the day in question, traffic cameras and more to complete the investigation.

We reached out to Larry Pope, his girlfriend, and Wess Philome for a comment, but have not heard back yet.

To read the entire Fargo Police Department report, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.