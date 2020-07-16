Advertisement

North Dakota high school sports are given the okay to move forward this fall

NJCAA announces changes to fall sports season.
NJCAA announces changes to fall sports season.(MGN | NBC Nebraska sCOTTSBLUFF)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors says on Thursday the unanimous vote was given to proceed with all fall sports and activities as scheduled.

Opening dates for practice are as follows:

- Boys soccer: August 3rd

- Football: August 10th

- Boys Tennis: August 10th

- Class A Girls Golf: August 10th

- Cross County: August 10th

- Girls Swim/Dive: August 17th

- Volleyball: August 17th

- Student Congress: September 1st

NDHSSA staff says they will continue to work closely with the North Dakota Department of Health and the Governor’s Office as the 2020-21 academic year approaches and that guidelines for a return to competition will be shared next week.

“With member schools having the option to provide in-person education for students, the NDHSAA believes it is important those schools also have the option to return to physical activity and competition,” NDHSAA Executive Director Matt Fetsch said. “Everyone’s health and safety is paramount in moving forward with activities and it will not come without disruption, however, providing these opportunities is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students.”

