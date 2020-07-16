More than 1,500 people tested for COVID-19 in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health, in collaboration with Grand Forks Emergency Management, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), and with support from the North Dakota National Guard, hosted a drive-through COVID-19 testing event in Grand Forks Wednesday, July 15th.

From noon to 7:00 p.m., the general public could drive up for testing at the Alerus Center, 1200 South 42nd St, Grand Forks.

Grand Forks officials’ preliminary report shows 1,596 tests were completed at the mass testing. They say 1,600 tests were planned. Four tests kits were damaged.

