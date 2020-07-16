Advertisement

More than 1,500 people tested for COVID-19 in Grand Forks

No matter how many times someone tests positive for COVID-19, it only counts once.
No matter how many times someone tests positive for COVID-19, it only counts once.(CDC)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health, in collaboration with Grand Forks Emergency Management, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), and with support from the North Dakota National Guard, hosted a drive-through COVID-19 testing event in Grand Forks Wednesday, July 15th.

From noon to 7:00 p.m., the general public could drive up for testing at the Alerus Center, 1200 South 42nd St, Grand Forks.

Grand Forks officials’ preliminary report shows 1,596 tests were completed at the mass testing. They say 1,600 tests were planned. Four tests kits were damaged.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 15

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 15 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 15 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather July 15

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 15 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

One Fargo speaks out against Fargo Police Department investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Fargo civil rights group is speaking up against the Fargo Police Department after they concluded that officers did not illegally search a 19-year-old man.

News

How much attention should we pay attention to COVID-19 models?

Updated: 6 hours ago
A new COVID-19 model is allowing people to calculate their risk of catching the virus when attending various-sized events in their county.

News

Point of Vew - July 15 - Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View - July 15 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View - July 15 - Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4