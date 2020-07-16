Advertisement

Mike Tyson to battle ‘Jaws’ for Shark Week

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson will kick off Discovery Channel's Shark Week by taking on a new opponent.

The network says he will square off underwater against a shark, in the name of research.

The special is billed as "Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef."

A promo shows him lifting weights, breaking a surfboard, knocking down a shark cage and trying to blow up an inflatable raft.

There's no word on exactly how Tyson and the shark will interact or what this face-off will entail.

The network says no sharks were injured.

The special airs on the first day of Shark Week on Aug. 9.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: moments ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

Coronavirus

Target, CVS join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: 6 minutes ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.

National

Illinois woman faces up to 60-year term in slaying of 5-year-old son

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The sentencing hearing for 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham began Thursday in McHenry County.

National Politics

Barr says US now overly reliant on Chinese goods, services

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The United States has become overly reliant on Chinese goods and services, including face masks, medical gowns and other protective equipment designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday.

Coronavirus

More than 1 million Americans seek help as companies cut more jobs

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Hope early this month that the country had made it through the worst of the pandemic has been shaken and the rising number of infected Americans threatens to push what appeared to be a recovering nation into critical condition.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump’s grand GOP convention plans shrink as virus surges

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month, as it looks for ways to move forward with the event while coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.

Coronavirus

Frustrated by coronavirus? Iceland wants to help by letting you scream

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Its tourism board has a website where you can record your screams, and listen to other people’s screams as well.

Coronavirus

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 16

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - North Dakota high school sports are given the okay to move forward this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4