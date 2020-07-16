Advertisement

MIAC cancels non-conference competition for all fall sports

(KVLY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Thursday it will cancel all non-conference contests for the fall sports season.

The NCAA Division III Conference is home to private, undergraduate schools, including Concordia College in Moorhead.

A release from the conference said Presidents and Athletic Directors will continue to explore opportunities for the fall.

“MIAC administrators and staff have met weekly throughout the summer to develop protocols, expectations, and best practices for the possible return of athletics this fall. With new information and guidelines being shared by the NCAA and public health officials regularly, the conference will continue to evaluate options over the next several weeks before making a final decision on how and when athletics will return to MIAC campuses,” the release said.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bison Huddle

Sports - Bison football down to single non-conference game, North Carolina A&T canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - July 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Milkmen take series with Thursday afternoon win over RedHawks

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Milwaukee Milkmen (7-4) scored seven unanswered runs on Thursday afternoon as they clinched a series win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (4-8) with a 7-1 win in front of 1,440 people at Newman Outdoor Field.

Sports

Bison football down to single non-conference game, North Carolina A&T canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Dakota State football schedule is down to just nine regular-season games, including a single non-conference game. COVID-19 concerns continue to cut down the season as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference becomes the latest NCAA athletics conference to make a cut.

Latest News

Sports

Donny Schatz relishing opportunities to race his Late Model

Updated: 5 hours ago
One of Donny Schatz’s most proud performances in his career is a third-place run with the World of Outlaws at River Cities Speedway in his home state of North Dakota. Not with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, though. With the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models.

News

North Dakota high school sports are given the okay to move forward this fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors says on Thursday the unanimous vote was given to proceed with all fall sports and activities as scheduled.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 15

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - St. Thomas receives waiver to join Summit League

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game postponed

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - July 15

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY