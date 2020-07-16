MIAC cancels non-conference competition for all fall sports

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Thursday it will cancel all non-conference contests for the fall sports season.

The NCAA Division III Conference is home to private, undergraduate schools, including Concordia College in Moorhead.

A release from the conference said Presidents and Athletic Directors will continue to explore opportunities for the fall.

“MIAC administrators and staff have met weekly throughout the summer to develop protocols, expectations, and best practices for the possible return of athletics this fall. With new information and guidelines being shared by the NCAA and public health officials regularly, the conference will continue to evaluate options over the next several weeks before making a final decision on how and when athletics will return to MIAC campuses,” the release said.

