Man gets stuck under lawn mower

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo and the West Fargo Fire Department says a City of West Fargo employee got stuck under a lawn mower.

He was trimming the grass along the railroad tracks on Center Street near 7th Avenue NE on Thursday afternoon when he got to close to the edge, causing the lawn mower to flip on him.

The West Fargo Fire Department says the man ended up rolling down to the embankment near the underpass.

The city says the public and other city staff helped the individual out of the pinned lawn mower.

West Fargo Fire also said that he complained that his back hurt, but did not appear to be seriously injured.

He was evaluated and treated on scene by medical personnel and refused to be transported to the hospital even though he was strongly advised to go.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.