List: Stores requiring face masks

woman wearing mask in retail store
woman wearing mask in retail store(Amber Lake)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

More major retailers are jumping on board requiring shoppers to wear masks or face coverings while in their stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Best Buy and Walmart became the two latest retail giants ordering customers to wear masks to enter any of their stores. Walmart said the policy change comes as they look to prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Retail Federation issued a statement Wednesday saying, "it is critically important that we have a national mask standard implemented locally."

Here’s a list of major retailers who require customers to wear masks inside their stores.

- Apple

- Best Buy

- Costco

- Dollar Tree

- Starbucks

- Trader Joes

- Verizon

- Walmart

- Sams Club

- Whole Foods

- Kohls

The NRF applauded the leadership of those companies.

Company leaders at Walmart say they will have an employee dedicated to enforcing the company's requirements at store entrances.

Sam’s Club members who show up without a mask will be provided a complimentary mask.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

