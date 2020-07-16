Advertisement

Kidnapping, burglary felonies dismissed in plea deal

The 32-year-old will spend just a few more days in jail after he was given credit for 115 days behind bars.
Police generic
Police generic(MGN)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Felony charges of kidnapping and burglary have been dismissed for a Bismarck man who agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges of threatening and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Carlos Mendez Jr. will spend just a few more days in jail after he was given credit for 115 days behind bars.

The 34-year-old victim told police her ex-boyfriend held a knife to her at her home last March and threatened to kill her. He then made her drive to another residence and struck her multiple times as they drove.

The 32-year-old Mendez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief and violating a protection order.

