Grand Forks community remembers fallen Airman Natasha Aposhian

Wednesday night several people gathered outside the Federal Government building in Grand Forks to honor Natasha Aposhian.

She’s the 21-year-old Airman who was killed on the Grand Forks Air Force base in June.

Aposhian’s family says she was a victim of domestic abuse.

“I believe that Natasha isn’t getting as much attention as she deserves. I don’t think her family is getting that justice they deserve yet,” Ambrosia Howell-Yellow Bird of Grand Forks says. “I think we need to bring more attention to what’s happening in America with women in the military.”

Howell-Yellow Bird was one of the people who put Wednesday night’s vigil together to honor Aposhian.

They started the night with a spiritual ritual to bless all who came out. Later, they took turns speaking about Aposhian’s bravery and took a stand against domestic violence.

“We have to show support for everyone. There’s power in numbers,” Gina Eele of Grand Forks says. “We have to help the family. If they want answers, then I’m here to show my support and stand by their side.

The group closed the night in song and prayer. All of it was to mourn, honor and remember Aposhian.

“It’s important to those of us who live here. It’s important to acknowledge sacrifices people make when they come into our community,” Sloan Henry of Grand Forks says.

Aposhian’s family lives in Arizona. They said in a statement Wednesday night that they’re thankful for everyone who came out to ensure that Aposhian is not forgotten.

