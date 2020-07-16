Advertisement

Floyd family sues Minneapolis officers charged in his death

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota alleges that the officers violated Floyd's rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota alleges that the officers violated Floyd's rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Attorneys for George Floyd’s family have filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota alleges that the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin and the three other officers face criminal charges.

Latest News

Valley Today

SUV hits two bicyclists, killing one in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
One bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The second bicyclist was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Valley Today

House explosion injures 2 women in northeast Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a house explosion has seriously injured two women.

News

The Little Bistro: A new mobile-dining experience in Fargo-Moorhead

Updated: 4 hours ago
Looking for a fun and safe way to get out of the house? You might want to try The Little Bistro.

News

News - The Little Bistro July 15th

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

Grand Forks community remembers fallen Airman Natasha Aposhian

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wednesday night several people gathered outside the Federal Government building in Grand Forks to honor Natasha Aposhian.

News

News: Vigil for Grand Forks Airman July 15th

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 15

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 15 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 15 - Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather July 15

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD