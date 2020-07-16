Advertisement

Federal jury clears West Fargo police officer of wrongdoing

Donivan Weis, 32, had sued the city of West Fargo for 2018 incident
Donivan Weis, 32, is suing the city of West Fargo in federal court alleging an officer used excessive force.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A federal jury has cleared a West Fargo police officer of wrongdoing after a man sued the city for excessive force.

Donivan Weis, 32, brought the federal lawsuit against the city of West Fargo and the trial began Tuesday at the Quentin N. Burdick U.S. Courthouse in Fargo.

Weis accused Peter Nielsen of using his K-9 to attack him twice as the officer reportedly punched him several times. Nielsen denied those claims.

Yet on Thursday, a jury sided with the West Fargo officer.

In a statement, the West Fargo Police Department thanked the jury for its time in making this decision.

West Fargo police statement on federal trial
West Fargo police statement on federal trial(KVLY)

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

