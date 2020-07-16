Federal jury clears West Fargo police officer of wrongdoing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A federal jury has cleared a West Fargo police officer of wrongdoing after a man sued the city for excessive force.

Donivan Weis, 32, brought the federal lawsuit against the city of West Fargo and the trial began Tuesday at the Quentin N. Burdick U.S. Courthouse in Fargo.

Weis accused Peter Nielsen of using his K-9 to attack him twice as the officer reportedly punched him several times. Nielsen denied those claims.

Yet on Thursday, a jury sided with the West Fargo officer.

In a statement, the West Fargo Police Department thanked the jury for its time in making this decision.

West Fargo police statement on federal trial

