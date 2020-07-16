Fargo Cher concert postponed indefinitely

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sad news for Cher fans in the Valley, her concert scheduled for September is now postponed indefinitely.

Ticket holders got an email from the FARGODOME saying the ‘Here We Go Again Tour’ scheduled for Sept. 26 isn’t happening on that date anymore.

This comes after the concert was postponed from its original April date.

People with tickets will have 30 days to request a refund or can hold onto the ticket for whenever the concert is in the future.

In a message to the fans, the music icon said, “It breaks my heart to have to postpone our shows. I will be back on stage as soon as we know it is completely safe for everybody to come together and have fun again.”

