Advertisement

Fargo Cher concert postponed indefinitely

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sad news for Cher fans in the Valley, her concert scheduled for September is now postponed indefinitely.

Ticket holders got an email from the FARGODOME saying the ‘Here We Go Again Tour’ scheduled for Sept. 26 isn’t happening on that date anymore.

This comes after the concert was postponed from its original April date.

People with tickets will have 30 days to request a refund or can hold onto the ticket for whenever the concert is in the future.

In a message to the fans, the music icon said, “It breaks my heart to have to postpone our shows. I will be back on stage as soon as we know it is completely safe for everybody to come together and have fun again.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 16

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - North Dakota high school sports are given the okay to move forward this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - 104 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr, Food - Mediterrarean Kale Bread - July 16

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 16 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

News - Noon News July 16 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Valley Today Fargo CW: Face masks in stores

Updated: 1 hours ago
Face masks in stores

News

North Dakota high school sports are given the okay to move forward this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors says on Thursday the unanimous vote was given to proceed with all fall sports and activities as scheduled.

Coronavirus

104 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
Updated COVID-19 data for North Dakota

Coronavirus

611 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
249 Minnesotans are in the hospital and 103 of them are in the ICU.