Creative Services Producer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES: Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, writing and editing daily news promotion, syndication promotion, special report promotion, station sponsored event promotion, and commercial production. Position will assist with daily spot placement on all streams. The candidate must be comfortable operating a commercial/news camera and have experience with professional lighting. Candidate must display solid photography skills, have good conversational writing skills, and the ability to work under deadline pressure. Assistance of station sponsored events and public appearances will be expected. Must have concrete understanding of Adobe Creative Cloud and competitive drive to develop promotion across TV, OTT and digital platforms.

Those applying should have 4-5 years writing, producing, and videography experience.

Candidate must have the flexibility to work various shifts, including weekends and evenings as breaking news and weather happen. Routine lifting of 40+ lbs. is required. A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are required.

Please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply.

You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to:

Wendy Bernier

Brand Manager

Valley News Live

1350 21st Avenue South

Fargo, ND 58103

or wendyb@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.