Creative Services Producer

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES: Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, writing and editing daily news promotion, syndication promotion, special report promotion, station sponsored event promotion, and commercial production. Position will assist with daily spot placement on all streams. The candidate must be comfortable operating a commercial/news camera and have experience with professional lighting. Candidate must display solid photography skills, have good conversational writing skills, and the ability to work under deadline pressure. Assistance of station sponsored events and public appearances will be expected. Must have concrete understanding of Adobe Creative Cloud and competitive drive to develop promotion across TV, OTT and digital platforms.

Those applying should have 4-5 years writing, producing, and videography experience.

Candidate must have the flexibility to work various shifts, including weekends and evenings as breaking news and weather happen. Routine lifting of 40+ lbs. is required. A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are required.

Please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply.

You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to:
Wendy Bernier
Brand Manager
Valley News Live
1350 21st Avenue South
Fargo, ND 58103

or wendyb@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV is looking for a creative producer to help craft our #1 rated newscasts. The ideal candidate will understand the difference between just stacking a newscast and crafting an engaging experience for the viewer. We are looking for someone who understands showcasing, pacing and wants to be part of a creative, aggressive and growing team.

KVLY has an opening for a full-time Master Control Operator/TMP. The hours are weekends and select days during the week.

KVLY-TV is looking for a creative producer to help craft our #1 rated morning show, The Valley Today. The ideal candidate will understand the difference between just stacking a newscast and crafting an engaging experience for the viewer.

We are in search of an upbeat and talented anchor and MMJ for a strong NBC/CBS/CW newsroom that produces the most live local programming each week in the Fargo market. Beyond our #1 position in broadcast our digital presence is market leading with a social media footprint that dwarfs our closest competition.

KVLY/KXJB, a #1 NBC/CBS/CW/MeTV/H&I powerhouse in booming Fargo, North Dakota is looking for an experienced and knowledgeable meteorologist to add to our widely recognized First Alert StormTeam.

Valley News Live (KVLY, KXJB, MVLY, NXJB, OXJB) is committed to providing closed captioning service for our hearing impaired viewers.

While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday's origins.

KVLY has returned to full power operation. Antenna viewers who were receiving us prior to our channel change in late May but have not been able to see us since then should now rescan their televisions to locate us on our new channel assignment.

The VNL News App will give you the latest news, weather and sports from Your 24 Hour News Source.

2019 Bison Football Crew Schedule