FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MHA Nation Chairman, Mark Fox, joined in talks about the Dakota Access Pipeline and the new lawsuit that the MHA nation filed against United States yesterday.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox talks Dakota Access Pipeline and new lawsuit MHA nation filed against United States Join my and MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox as talks about the Dakota Access Pipeline and new lawsuit MHA nation filed against United States yesterday. Posted by POVnow on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.