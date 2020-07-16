Cass County Electric Cooperative warning the public about scam calls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) — Cass County Electric Cooperative is aware that some cooperative members in North Dakota are receiving telephone calls informing them that their check payable to the cooperative was not signed. These scammers are “offering” to allow the member to pay by card over the phone. Cass County Electric is not making these calls and reminds members never to provide payment or other personal information when receiving suspicious contact or demands for immediate payment.

How members can protect themselves:

• Members should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Cass County Electric does not specify how members should make a bill payment and always offers a variety of options to pay a bill, including online, mobile app, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail, or in person. Additionally, we will always send a disconnect notice in the mail and attempt to call you to set up payment arrangements before disconnecting your service.

• Never give out personal information (such as your address, date of birth, social security number, bank or credit card information) or send money in response to an unexpected contact, no matter how urgent it may seem. • If someone threatens immediate disconnection or shutoff of service, members should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door. Members with delinquent accounts receive several advance disconnection notifications, typically by mail or email, as well as included with their regular monthly bill. We would never send a single notification one hour or less before disconnection.

• Don’t trust your Caller ID – it may not be who you think it is. Available technology makes it easy to create a fake name and number to display on Caller ID or as the “sender” of a text message.

• If members suspect someone is trying to scam them, they should hang up, delete the email, or shut the door. They should call Cass County Electric Cooperative at the number on their monthly bill (701-356-4400) or on our website at CassCountyElectric.com, not the phone number the scammer provides. Members can also monitor your account online by visiting CassCountyElectric.com/online-account or through Cass County Electric’s Mobile App.

