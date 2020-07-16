Advertisement

Bison football down to single non-conference game, North Carolina A&T canceled

North Dakota State football has one non-conference game remaining on the 2020 schedule after Oregon, North Carolina A&T forced to cancel
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State football schedule is down to just nine regular-season games, including a single non-conference game. COVID-19 concerns continue to cut down the season as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference becomes the latest NCAA athletics conference to make a cut.

The MEAC decided it won’t play football in 2020. The conference joined the Ivy League and the Patriots League in canceling football for the fall. All three are members of Division I’s FCS level.

The league’s decision canceled the September 19th game between North Carolina A&T and North Dakota State. The cancellation became the second in as many weeks for the Bison football program. The Pac-12 cancelled all non-conference games for member schools on July 10th. The decision cancelled the NDSU season opener at Oregon.

The lone non-conference game remaining on the 2020 schedule for NDSU is Drake, scheduled for September 12th in Fargo.

