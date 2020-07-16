611 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 611 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the active case count to 4,531.

Eight new deaths are reported from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,526. Of those deaths, 1,179 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 40 deaths are listed as ‘probable’ COVID, meaning a positive result isn’t on file.

249 Minnesotans are in the hospital and 103 of them are in the ICU.

38,290 people are listed as recovered.

