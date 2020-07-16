Advertisement

611 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 611 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the active case count to 4,531.

Eight new deaths are reported from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,526. Of those deaths, 1,179 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 40 deaths are listed as ‘probable’ COVID, meaning a positive result isn’t on file.

249 Minnesotans are in the hospital and 103 of them are in the ICU.

38,290 people are listed as recovered.

More info on COVID-19 in Minnesota here

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

104 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Updated COVID-19 data for North Dakota

National Politics

Fauci calls White House adviser's op-ed about him 'major mistake'

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to scathing criticism put forward by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Coronavirus

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

National

Retailers cash in on new ‘mask economy’ amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Retailers are hopping into the mask-selling business despite the political back and forth.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National Politics

In the open: White House advisers Fauci and Navarro tussle over virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
Infighting over the White House’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is spilling further into public view, with trade adviser Peter Navarro panning Dr. Anthony Fauci as President Donald Trump stands watch.

National

Retailers cash in on new ‘mask economy’ amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Retailers are hopping into the mask-selling business despite the political back and forth.

Coronavirus

Number of laid-off workers seeking jobless aid stuck at 1.3M; US retail sales jump 7.5% in June

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained stuck at 1.3 million last week, an historically high level that indicates many companies are still cutting jobs as the viral outbreak intensifies.

Coronavirus

Unborn baby contracted coronavirus from infected mom, study says

Updated: 2 hours ago
The woman was infected during the last trimester of pregnancy, and the virus did affect the baby.

Coronavirus

Pregnant woman passed coronavirus to fetus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The woman was infected during the last trimester of pregnancy, and the virus did affect the baby.