104 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 104 new cases of COVID-19 within the state, as well as another death linked to the illness.

The latest victim was a woman in her 60s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

In total, 89 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 within the state.

There are now 783 active cases in North Dakota.

38 Patients are currently being hospitalized while 3,796 are listed as recovered.

