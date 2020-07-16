Advertisement

104 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 104 new cases of COVID-19 within the state, as well as another death linked to the illness.

The latest victim was a woman in her 60s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

In total, 89 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 within the state.

There are now 783 active cases in North Dakota.

38 Patients are currently being hospitalized while 3,796 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

611 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Updated: 13 minutes ago
249 Minnesotans are in the hospital and 103 of them are in the ICU.

National Politics

Fauci calls White House adviser's op-ed about him 'major mistake'

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to scathing criticism put forward by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Coronavirus

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

National

Retailers cash in on new ‘mask economy’ amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Retailers are hopping into the mask-selling business despite the political back and forth.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National Politics

In the open: White House advisers Fauci and Navarro tussle over virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
Infighting over the White House’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is spilling further into public view, with trade adviser Peter Navarro panning Dr. Anthony Fauci as President Donald Trump stands watch.

National

Retailers cash in on new ‘mask economy’ amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Retailers are hopping into the mask-selling business despite the political back and forth.

Coronavirus

Number of laid-off workers seeking jobless aid stuck at 1.3M; US retail sales jump 7.5% in June

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained stuck at 1.3 million last week, an historically high level that indicates many companies are still cutting jobs as the viral outbreak intensifies.

Coronavirus

Unborn baby contracted coronavirus from infected mom, study says

Updated: 2 hours ago
The woman was infected during the last trimester of pregnancy, and the virus did affect the baby.

Coronavirus

Pregnant woman passed coronavirus to fetus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The woman was infected during the last trimester of pregnancy, and the virus did affect the baby.