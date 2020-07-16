104 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 104 new cases of COVID-19 within the state, as well as another death linked to the illness.
The latest victim was a woman in her 60s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.
In total, 89 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 within the state.
There are now 783 active cases in North Dakota.
38 Patients are currently being hospitalized while 3,796 are listed as recovered.
