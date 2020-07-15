Advertisement

Woman wants half of Starbucks barista’s $100K GoFundMe

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV/CNN) - Amber Gilles posted a Facebook photo to criticize Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve her because she did not have a mask on.

“Meet Lenen (sic) from Starbucks who refused to serve me because I’m not wearing a mask. Next time, I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption,” the post read.

The post exploded online, and a GoFundMe was created to collect tip money for Gutierrez, who ended up getting over $100,000 in donations.

Now, Gilles wants half of the money raised on the GoFundMe page.

“It was discrimination, and everybody is OK with it and enabling and rewarding that kind of behavior,” she said.

Gilles says she has medical problems. She also says masks are not effective.

“I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat,” she said. “And I do have asthma as well, and I do get ‘maskne’ (mask acne), so there’s several things going on. And not only that, it doesn’t even work.”

She shared two pieces of paperwork to show what she calls a medical exemption. A 2015 report she shared shows analysis of her uterus and an ovarian cyst. Gilles says she also has a handwritten note from a chiropractor that says she has “underlying health conditions that prevent her from wearing a mask.”

Gilles says the lawyers she has spoken to about taking her case are expensive and she cannot afford one yet, so she has started her own GoFundMe to raise money for herself.

She says that she will not apologize.

“I feel like I need the apology. I’ve been discriminated against. I’m the one who’s sick,” Gilles said.

Starbucks now requires customers to wear facial covering or masks in all 9,000 of its company-owned American stores. The mandate supersedes local laws in some states or cities that might not require wearing one.

Starbucks says customers who refuse to wear a mask inside can order from the drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery.

Copyright 2020 KGTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

News

How much attention should we pay attention to COVID-19 models?

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A new COVID-19 model is allowing people to calculate their risk of catching the virus when attending various-sized events in their county.

News

Thousands expected at annual West Fargo farming show after local health officials give their blessing

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo in about two months.

News

News - Big Iron Farm Show being held in September

Updated: 43 minutes ago

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - July 15

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - St. Thomas receives waiver to join Summit League

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News July 15 - Part 3

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News- FPS Parent survey results

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News July 15 - Part 2

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game postponed

Updated: 53 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY