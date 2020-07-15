Advertisement

West Fargo Public schools release update on school re-entry

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since the end of May, West Fargo Public Schools has been soliciting feedback and gathering data from families and staff regarding experiences with distance learning this spring and preferences/comfortability with returning to school this fall. These engagements total in the thousands and will be extremely useful as we begin drafting reentry plans. The most recent data collected regarding reentry is attached to this message; feedback on returning this fall was also collected in the virtual feedback forums conducted with families and staff. Survey data on distance learning has been shared previously and will be reshared as part of the conversation on distance learning plans for 2020-21.

In addition to this local data, we now also have the ND K-12 Smart Restart guide from Governor Burgum. This guide requires every School Board to adopt a Health & Safety plan and a Distance Learning plan that will guide their district’s reopening. The document includes guiding principles and expectations for districts to abide by when making their plans.

With the goal of having a plan for staff and families to review by July 31, I will be working with the department and school leaders, representatives from the WFEA, families, and the School Board to prepare a reopening plan that addresses the three potential learning models for this school year: in-person learning, a hybrid of in-person and distance learning, and a continuation of distance learning. In addition to instruction, the plan will address considerations for activities, face coverings, quarantine, social distancing, and transportation.

Please monitor your email for information on the ways in which you’ll be invited to give feedback on what will be presented to the School Board for official adoption in August.

