Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

The company announced the policy will begin July 20 at more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

Walmart said 65% of its stores are already located in areas where there is a government face mask mandate.

Company leaders say the policy change comes as they look to prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart will have an employee dedicated to enforcing the company’s requirements at store entrances.

“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the company said. “We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

Sam’s Club members who show up without a mask will be provided a complimentary mask.

