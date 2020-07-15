Advertisement

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game postponed

Originally scheduled game to be played in Nashville postponed to 2021
(KVLY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - The 2020 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game originally scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., has officially been postponed and moved to the new date of Saturday, October 30, 2021 due to the Coronavirus.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and have tried to work through multiple scenarios, but after much consideration, we have made the decision to officially postpone the Nashville event and reschedule it to October 30, 2021,” said Jody Hodgson, General Manager at Ralph Engelstad Arena. “We are still going to Nashville, we’re just going a year later than we had originally planned. The philosophy that the show must go on is in our DNA and we never imagined postponing this event only a few short months ago. However, postponing the event is clearly the most prudent thing to do based on the information available to us today. All of our options were complicated and uncertain. We tried to approach it in a methodical way and think we’ve done that.”

The 2020 version of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game will now be played at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

The opponent for the 2020 event in Grand Forks has yet to be determined.

”Our hockey program is very much looking forward to the rescheduled Hall of Fame Game in Nashville,” UND head hockey coach Brad Berry said. “We are grateful to our loyal and passionate fans that will proudly participate in this unforgettable experience with us. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Penn State will be UND’s opponent at the 2021 Hall of Fame Game to be played in Nashville.  Game time in Nashville on Saturday, October 30, 2021 is set for 7:07 PM (Central time zone). 

The Fighting Hawks and the Nittany Lions will square off at a sold-out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

”The Nashville game is not a normal regular season game because of all that is involved with a destination event, including the extensive travel required for fans that have already purchased game tickets,” said Bill Chaves, UND Director of Athletics. “With tickets sold to UND fans in 45 of 50 states and five of 10 Canadian provinces, our destination games have become national events and our fans deserve the opportunity to gather and celebrate en masse without limitation, restriction, or fear for their health and safety. We believe that moving the Nashville game to October of 2021 was the only way to check all of the boxes necessary to have another great destination event.  We intend to continue to be patient with the rest of the 2020-2021 schedule while the pandemic evolves, but felt it was imperative to give our fans at least 90 days of advance notice for the Nashville destination game.”

Click here for more information on the rescheduled event

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

St. Thomas receives waiver to join Summit League

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alex Egan
The University of St. Thomas found out Wednesday that it will officially become the 10th member of The Summit League and participate in each of the league’s 19 sponsored sports.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 14

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Former Bison, current Chargers quarterback Easton Stick talks off-season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
Former North Dakota State and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick discusses the off-season

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - July 14

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 13

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Eight Inductees Selected to 49th Class of Bison Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
Eight Inductees Selected to 49th Class of Bison Athletic Hall of Fame

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - July 13

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - Redhawks Can't Dig Themselves Out Of Early Hole In Loss

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Sports

RedHawks can’t dig themselves out of early hole in loss

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
The Chicago Dogs jumped out to an 8-1 lead after six innings, and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks couldn’t get enough offense over the final four innings to complete a comeback in an 8-3 loss Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Sports

Pike picks up first win of the season in 3-1 victory over Chicago

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
After a rough first start to the 2020 season, RedHawks' pitcher Tyler Pike bounced back with a strong performance in a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday. Pike (1-1) allowed only one run on three hits and three walks, while striking out eight in his second start and picked up his first win this season.