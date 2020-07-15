Thousands expected at annual West Fargo farming show after local health officials give their blessing

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a West Fargo farm show in about two months.

“What’s really nice here is we are 350 acres. So we’re able to space everything out, which is a big deciding factor,” Cody Cashman, general manager of the Red River Valley Fair, said on Wednesday.

There was a thoughtful discussion on whether or not to host the 40th annual Big Iron Farm Show, according to Cashman, but a green light was given on Wednesday after several people came out in support of it.

Big Iron will be held September 15 to 17.

More than 900 booths have already been sold to companies with a hundred more on a waiting list, according to the Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“There are so many people that just have to have this event for business and the future of farming,” Cashman said.

Cashman said the fairgrounds has taken a financial hit after canceling its annual fair back in May at the urging of state health officials.

Yet, Big Iron has reportedly gotten support from Fargo Cass Public Health as there will be safety measures in place to combat COVID-19.

“I would love for everyone to wear masks. We’re not going to require it but we are strongly encouraging it,” Cashman said. “My staff will be wearing masks.”

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said this show is important for farmers.

“Use some common sense. Be practical. And if you aren’t comfortable then it’s probably best that you stay home,” Goehring said.

It’s too soon to tell what the economic impact to the Fargo-Moorhead area will be, yet the FM Convention and Visitors Bureau is hopeful for a positive turnout.

“Knowing traditional conventions and meetings are at a halt right now, this is an event that will be a big opportunity for our community. We really look forward to having them here in September,” Mallari Ackerman, director of sales for CVB, said.

Historically, Ackerman said Big Iron has generated from $60,000 to $75,000 each year in visitor spending.

