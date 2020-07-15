The Little Bistro: A new mobile-dining experience in Fargo-Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Looking for a fun and safe way to get out of the house?

You might want to try The Little Bistro. It’s a new mobile dining experience in Fargo-Moorhead.

You can set up a date night wherever you want. Owners say the idea was COVID-inspired.

They’ll drop the trailer off at a pre-approved location of your choice for up to two hours.

It comes with a cheese plate and either a bottle of wine or two crowlers of beer from Sol Ave. Kitchen and Junkyard Brewery.

“It’s all contact-free. So again, this is born out of COVID,” Founder and Lead Designer Carrie Brusven says. “What are people wanting out of this time? How can we serve people? How can we give them something fun to do, something to look forward to, something different?”

Pricing starts at $200. For a double date, it’s an additional $75. The trailer holds up to six people at a time.

They say they’ve already gotten requests for date nights.





