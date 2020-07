FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cody Cashman, General Manager of the Red River Valley Fair Association, announced that the Big Iron Farm Show will proceed as planned on September 15-17. Safety measures are being implemented but the show is anticipated to be one of the biggest events in the country this year.

BIG IRON Farm Show is ON in September The BIG IRON Farm Show is happening in September. We will discuss with the General Manager of the Red River Valley Fair Association Cody Cashman Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.