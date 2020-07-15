State leaders release guidelines for schools in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This was the day that many in North Dakota had been waiting for.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announcing that schools could open for in-person instruction, online learning, or a hybrid model in the fall, saying school districts must lay out their detailed plan ahead of time.

“Each district must develop a health and safety plan and update their distance learning plans,” Baesler said. “Both plans must be created in consultation with faculty, families, staff, students, and the local public health units.”

Both Fargo and West Fargo School Districts released statements saying the coming days will involve continued planning.

Fargo Superintendent Rupak Gandhi said during a school board meeting that the district will seek input from parents and staff with the final plan tentatively set to be announced at the end of July.

“Tomorrow, (Wednesday) we are going to have three staff input sessions,” said Dr. Gandhi. “They are going to be done virtually, but up to 500 staff members can join in at a time to look at our plan and give them multiple opportunities for feedback throughout that process. On Thursday, we will be communicating with parents an opportunity again for them to join in an input session where they can review our plan.”

Superintendent Gandhi previously told Valley News Live his hope is to open for in-person instruction while offering online options for those who need it, something many parents we spoke with would be interested in.

“Every house has different circumstances so in my case, I would rather my daughter be online learning like she did in the spring so shes not bringing anything home,” Autumn Klat said. “In a school setting, one kid gets it in a classroom of 30 kids, they are all exposed.”

For one parent of five, she says she wants her kids to return to school but the risk factor is a concern.

“Whatever the percentage is, which I know its super tiny but what if that’s my kid, what if it’s my neighbor’s kid,” Erin Fristad Parke said.

Some parents say it should be up to the parent depending on the school’s plan saying they just hope for more information soon.

“I’m hoping school districts will act quickly and I think they will,” Bekah Nelson said. “I think they’ve been planning for this. I’m sure they’ve got a lot of plans just in case every scenario happens.”

School districts and state leaders all say as plans are formulated, safety and well being must be the top priority.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.