St. Thomas receives waiver to join Summit League

The Tommies will join the league in 2021
(KSFY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Summit League) - The University of St. Thomas found out Wednesday that it will officially become the 10th member of The Summit League and participate in each of the league’s 19 sponsored sports.

The NCAA Division I Council elected to provide the Tommies with an unprecedented waiver to make the jump from DIII to DI and join the league prior to the 2021-22 academic year.

”St. Thomas brings the full package – an excellent academic reputation, experienced leadership, a massive alumni network and a winning culture,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said. “With their values-based mission and status as one of the region’s premier private universities, we know the Tommies will represent the Summit League well and we’re proud to welcome them.”

St. Thomas, who received a unanimous vote for invitation from The Summit League’s Presidents Council last October, will spend its final season at the DIII level in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Athletically, the Tommies’ sports programs that will participate in The Summit League have combined for more than 400 regular and postseason championships during their tenure in the MIAC.

”We are excited to welcome the University of St. Thomas to The Summit League, a great fit for our members,” Dr. Jeffrey Gold, Chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Chair of The Summit League’s Presidents Council, said. “They are an outstanding addition bringing another successful and growing academic and athletic program to our conference. The Summit League is well positioned and excited to provide support to the Tommies during their transition process.”

Located in St. Paul and within the Twin Cities Metropolitan area that is home to more than 3.6 million people, the university has a current enrollment of more than 10,000 students and an endowment nearly $524 million. It also boasts more than 150 undergraduate majors and minors, 55 masters programs and eight doctoral programs.

”The University of St. Thomas brings an exciting NCAA Division I profile to The Summit League,” North Dakota State University President Dr. Dean Bresciani, who is also the chair for the league’s membership committee and a member of the NCAA Board of Directors, said. “As the largest private university in Minnesota, and now only the second Division I University in the state, our members will greatly benefit by the Tommies joining us. Their addition will bring more than 600 student-athletes to the league, and they will help connect us with the over 40,000 Summit League alumni that are living in the Twin Cities.”

St. Thomas will join the league on July 1, 2021 and start its five-year transition to the DI level.

