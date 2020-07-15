Advertisement

Report: Kanye West’s White House bid is over

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. West's own recently announced bid for the presidency may already be over, according to a new report.
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. West's own recently announced bid for the presidency may already be over, according to a new report.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rapper Kanye West is dropping his plans for a 2020 presidential run, according to a report in New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer.

West tweeted on July 4 that he was “running for president of the United States,” setting off widespread speculation over whether his announcement was a publicity stunt.

West, however, claimed in a Forbes interview days later that he was sincere about his White House aspirations.

The Intelligencer quotes Steve Kramer, a “get-out-the-vote specialist” and an adviser to West, as claiming that West was “out” of the race after a short-lived attempt to get on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina – an effort which involved paid and volunteer staff to gather signatures.

West has not yet announced whether he’s changed his mind on running.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family of Secoriea Turner wants justice for 8-year-old's death

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|

National

NerdWallet - When colleges say stay home: Options for undergrad, grad, veteran and international students

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Anna Helhoski, Cecilia Clark, Ryan Lane
The switch to remote learning could affect your costs and financial aid.

News

#MeToo movement reawakens after military women Natasha Aposhian, Vanessa Guillen were killed

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Family and community members will be honoring 21-year-old Natasha Aposhian in Grand Forks Wednesday night.

Coronavirus

578 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Updated: 17 minutes ago
254 people are in the hospital with the virus and 106 of them are in the ICU.

National

Walmart, Sam's Club requiring face masks

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Walmart has announced it will require face masks at stores.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

News

‘I’m going to kill you!‘: Man charged after home break-in

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A Fargo man is now charged after a string of bizarre events Tuesday morning.

Coronavirus

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

National

Atlanta police charge suspect in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Atlanta police have charged a suspect with felony murder in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

National Politics

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL TARM
A judge on Wednesday halted the execution of a man said to be suffering from dementia, who had been set to die by lethal injection in the federal government’s second execution after a 17-year hiatus.

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.