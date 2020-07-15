Police search through stolen pickup overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a lot of activity in a south Fargo neighborhood early Wednesday morning when police were searching for a reported stolen pickup.

It happened in the 1900 block of 14 1/2 St. around 1 a.m. Authorities say they tried to stop the pickup involved earlier in the night in Clay County.

Fargo Police spent about an hour searching the truck that was parked in a driveway.

No word at this time of any arrests or why deputies were trying to stop the driver.

