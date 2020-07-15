Police: Man arrested for dealing drugs that led to an overdose

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a man is under arrest for dealing drugs that led to an overdose in the metro.

25-year-old Jacob Brandt of West Fargo was arrested for delivery of heroin on July 10.

Police say Brandt was out on parole related to charges of delivering heroin out of Ward County.

This comes as Fargo Police say they are seeing a concerning spike in overdose calls in the metro, we have more information on that in the story attached below.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.