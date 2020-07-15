One person dead after semi runs stop sign in Cass County, MN

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 75-year-old Minnesota man is dead after two semis crash in Cass County, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon in Poplar Township. Officials say one driver ran a stop sign at County Road 23 and Highway 64 and hit the other truck.

According to the state patrol, the man killed in the crash was not wearing a seat-belt.

The driver of the other truck, Paul Hartnett, 47, was not injured in the crash.

