Omar DFL challenger raises $3.2M, leads in campaign funds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s top Democratic challenger is leading her in campaign money after a surge in donations.

Political newcomer Antone Melton-Meaux says he raised $3.2 million between April and the end of June, and has $2 million cash left in the bank ahead of the Aug. 11 primary.

The Star Tribune reports Omar took in $471,624 during the same period. Omar’s campaign says she has more than $1.1 million left on hand ahead of the primary.

The surge in donations for Melton-Meaux came partly from conservative donors and pro-Israel groups.

Omar, a freshman Minnesota Democrat, has apologized for tweets suggesting that members of Congress support Israel because they are being paid to do so.