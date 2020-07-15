Advertisement

ND congressman won’t return contributions from wall builder

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., speaks as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., speaks as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (KVLY)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota U.S. Rep Kelly Armstrong says he won’t return campaign contributions from Fisher Industries, the company that has received the largest contract to build a section of President Donald Trump’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

State Democrats called for Armstrong to return the campaign cash after Trump on Sunday criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up.

That wall was built by Fisher Industries.

Armstrong says there’s “not a chance” he will return the $10,000 in campaign contributions from Fisher, which is based in Dickinson.

