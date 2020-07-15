Advertisement

#MeToo movement reawakens after military women Natasha Aposhian, Vanessa Guillen were killed

Grand Forks Air Force Base
Grand Forks Air Force Base(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Family and community members will be honoring 21-year-old Natasha Aposhian in Grand Forks Wednesday night.

She's one of the two airmen killed on the Grand Forks Air Force Base at the beginning of June.

Aposhian's family says she was a victim of domestic violence, and now her death and others in the military are reawakening the #MeToo movement.

Natasha Aposhian's family says she was an Airmen First Class, she joined the Grand Forks Air Force in December of 2019 and finished basic training in February.

A recent report released by the Department of Defense says there were 6,236 sexual assaults recorded in the military in 2019.

Like Aposhian's story, Vanessa Guillen, a soldier based out of Fort Hood, was another victim of abuse. Her remains were found 20 miles from her base in Texas. The military says she's thought to have been killed by Army Specialist Aaron Robinson who later died by suicide.

Earlier this week, they held a walk for Guillen to demand justice in Texas.

Servicewomen across the country are using the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillen on social media to speak out against what they say is a culture of sexual harassment and abuse that encourages survivors of sexual assault to remain silent.

Over the last ten years, there have been four deadly shooting at Grand Forks involving active-duty airmen. All were suicidal in nature.

The vigil for Aposhian will be held outside the Ronald N. Davies Federal Building in Grand Forks from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Event organizers say her family deserves answers, and she should still be alive today.

A limited amount of candles, face masks and water will be provided. You are also asked to stay socially distanced.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

578 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Updated: 14 minutes ago
254 people are in the hospital with the virus and 106 of them are in the ICU.

News

‘I’m going to kill you!‘: Man charged after home break-in

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A Fargo man is now charged after a string of bizarre events Tuesday morning.

News

Big Iron Farm Show still set to happen in West Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
“We are having the 2020 Big Iron Farm Show because it is essential to North Dakota farming and our farming economy.” said Red River Valley Fair General Manager Cody Cashman.

Valley Today

Police: Man arrested for dealing drugs that led to an overdose

Updated: 2 hours ago
25-year-old Jacob Brandt of West Fargo was arrested for delivery of heroin on July 10.

Latest News

Valley Today

Duluth, Minnetonka join cities mandating masks in public

Updated: 3 hours ago
Minnesota cities, from Minneapolis to Winona, have passed similar measures.

Valley Today

Minneapolis cops required to report de-escalation efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials announced the change Tuesday, amid calls for widespread police reforms.

Valley Today

Authorities searching for man who drove into RV lot and stole camper

Updated: 3 hours ago
The camper is a 5th wheel, white in color with black graphics on it. It will also have a Thompson RV sales sticker on the back.

Valley Today

Hostage-taker killed by sheriff’s deputy is identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Valley Today

Gun safety group plans to spend $1M to flip Minnesota Senate

Updated: 3 hours ago
The fund and an affiliated group, Moms Demand Action, are focusing on 12 Senate districts now held by Republicans.

Valley Today

Omar DFL challenger raises $3.2M, leads in campaign funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s top Democratic challenger is leading her in campaign money after a surge in donations.