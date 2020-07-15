MeToo movement reawakens after military women Natasha Aposhian, Vanessa Guillen were killed

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Family and community members will be honoring 21-year-old Natasha Aposhian in Grand Forks Wednesday night.

She's one of the two airmen killed on the Grand Forks Air Force Base at the beginning of June.

Aposhian's family says she was a victim of domestic violence, and now her death and others in the military are reawakening the #MeToo movement.

Natasha Aposhian's family says she was an Airmen First Class, she joined the Grand Forks Air Force in December of 2019 and finished basic training in February.

A recent report released by the Department of Defense says there were 6,236 sexual assaults recorded in the military in 2019.

Like Aposhian's story, Vanessa Guillen, a soldier based out of Fort Hood, was another victim of abuse. Her remains were found 20 miles from her base in Texas. The military says she's thought to have been killed by Army Specialist Aaron Robinson who later died by suicide.

Earlier this week, they held a walk for Guillen to demand justice in Texas.

Servicewomen across the country are using the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillen on social media to speak out against what they say is a culture of sexual harassment and abuse that encourages survivors of sexual assault to remain silent.

Over the last ten years, there have been four deadly shooting at Grand Forks involving active-duty airmen. All were suicidal in nature.

The vigil for Aposhian will be held outside the Ronald N. Davies Federal Building in Grand Forks from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Event organizers say her family deserves answers, and she should still be alive today.

A limited amount of candles, face masks and water will be provided. You are also asked to stay socially distanced.

