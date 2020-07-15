Advertisement

Man injured while torching police car outside Supreme Court

A Supreme Court spokeswoman says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police and then set the vehicle ablaze.
A Supreme Court spokeswoman says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police and then set the vehicle ablaze.(CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A young man set a police car on fire outside the Supreme Court Wednesday, suffering serious burns in the process.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a white four-door sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police, parked on Maryland Avenue next to the court building, and then set the vehicle ablaze.

An adjacent vehicle was also damaged.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered serious burns and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Arberg says. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

National

Civil suit announced in Floyd death

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
The attorney for George Floyd's family announcing a civil suit against the city of Minneapolis and the police department, as Black Lives Matter protests continue two months on. Nadia Romero reports.

National

Consumer prices jump 0.6% in June, gasoline prices spike

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
The June report showed that energy prices jumped 5.1% with gasoline costs surging 12.3%.

National

Consumer prices rose in June

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Consumer prices rose in June after three straight months of declines.

POVnow

The Big Iron Farm Show Is Back

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Cody Cashman, General Manager of the Red River Valley Fair Association, announced that the Big Iron Farm Show will proceed as planned on September 15-17.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

News

Fargo woman injured in officer-involved crash no longer in coma

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The woman hit in an officer-involved crash is no longer in a coma, according to a Caring Bridge site set up by her family.

National Politics

Trump looks to curb landmark environmental act for projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

News

West Fargo Public schools release update on school re-entry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Since the end of May, West Fargo Public Schools has been soliciting feedback and gathering data from families and staff regarding experiences with distance learning this spring and preferences/comfortability with returning to school this fall.

National

Fed survey says economy has picked up but outlook cloudy

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Federal Reserve says economic activity has picked up in most regions of the country but still remains well below pre-pandemic levels with the country facing high levels of uncertainty.