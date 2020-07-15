Man arrested for leading authorities on high speed chase in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing several charges after he reportedly led authorities on a chase around Grand Forks reaching speeds of 90 mph in city limits.

Juan Angel Robles, 39, was arrested Saturday for reckless endangerment and fleeing from police.

According to court documents, a Grand Forks deputy tried pulling Robles’ grey Chrysler 300 over for his license plate lights being out on Gateway Drive.

Instead, Robles reportedly took off and then eventually abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

Grand Forks Police said officers located Robles in someone’s yard on the 600 block of 5th St S.

