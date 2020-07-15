Man accused in murder conspiracy wants separate trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of killing the husband of his co-defendent near Bismarck last winter wants to be tried separately from the woman.

An attorney for Earl Howard argued at a hearing in Burleigh County Tuesday that the criminal background of his client and Nikkisue Entzel are different and that trying them together would be unfair and could lead to a mistrial.

Howard is charged with murder, arson and conspiracy in the death of Chad Entzel, whose body was found Jan. 2 after a house fire.

An autopsy showed Entzel died of gunshot wounds. Authorities say Entzel and Howard were in a relationship and plotted the victim’s death with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved