Majority of parents responding to Fargo Public School survey want in person classes

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Survey results from Fargo Public School parents and staff show parents prefer full-time, in person class in the fall while staff preferred a hybrid learning approach.

The report shows 7,600 parents and 1,900 staff members took the survey. The majority of respondents said they had elementary-age children.

The school district asked the question, ‘If today was the first day of school, I would prefer’ and listed the options of:

-Full-time in person

-Combination of in person and online

-Virtual, 100% distance learning

The majority of parents went for full-time classes (49.16%) with the hybrid approach coming in second (32.80%) and virtual coming in last (18.05%).

For staff, the results were slightly different. The majority of staff chose a hybrid model (44.87%) with full-time in person coming in second (28.50%) and completely virtual in a close third (26.63%).

These survey results come after Gov. Doug Burgum said decisions to open schools for in person classes or online is up to each school district.

