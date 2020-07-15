Advertisement

‘I’m going to kill you!‘: Man charged after home break-in

Brock Christian, 26, arrested for terrorizing, burglary and attempted burglary.
Brock Christian, 26, arrested for terrorizing, burglary and attempted burglary.(Fargo Police Department)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is now charged after a string of bizarre events Tuesday morning.

26-year-old Brock Toay is charged with felony attempted burglary, burglary, terrorizing and false information to police.

Court documents say police were called to Happy Harry’s Liquor at 4001 53rd Ave. S just before four Tuesday morning for a report of a glass break alarm. When officers looked back at the security camera footage, they watched as a Caucasian man with gray and white Nike shoes, black shorts and a white baseball cap threw two rocks at the liquor store’s front door, and when he failed, the suspect ran from the scene.

Just after six, officers were then dispatched to the 4700 block of Pine Parkway S. for a report of a home invasion.

The female victim told dispatchers a man had broken in their front door and yelled, ‘I’m going to kill you!' At the time of the 911 call, the female victim stated she was hiding inside a closet.

Documents say the male victim went out to investigate and found Toay. The male victim soon overpowered and restrained Toay until police arrived.

Officers observed blood coming from Toay’s face and mouth, as well as several abrasions on his knees and hands from entering the house through broken glass.

Documents say Toay initially identified himself as ‘Danny Duncan,' until later telling paramedics his actual identity.

Police say Toay was wearing the exact clothes that could be seen on Happy Harry’s security cameras and was arrested in relation to both cases.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

#MeToo movement reawakens after military women Natasha Aposhian, Vanessa Guillen were killed

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Family and community members will be honoring 21-year-old Natasha Aposhian in Grand Forks Wednesday night.

Coronavirus

578 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Updated: 15 minutes ago
254 people are in the hospital with the virus and 106 of them are in the ICU.

News

Big Iron Farm Show still set to happen in West Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
“We are having the 2020 Big Iron Farm Show because it is essential to North Dakota farming and our farming economy.” said Red River Valley Fair General Manager Cody Cashman.

Valley Today

Police: Man arrested for dealing drugs that led to an overdose

Updated: 2 hours ago
25-year-old Jacob Brandt of West Fargo was arrested for delivery of heroin on July 10.

Latest News

Valley Today

Duluth, Minnetonka join cities mandating masks in public

Updated: 3 hours ago
Minnesota cities, from Minneapolis to Winona, have passed similar measures.

Valley Today

Minneapolis cops required to report de-escalation efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials announced the change Tuesday, amid calls for widespread police reforms.

Valley Today

Authorities searching for man who drove into RV lot and stole camper

Updated: 3 hours ago
The camper is a 5th wheel, white in color with black graphics on it. It will also have a Thompson RV sales sticker on the back.

Valley Today

Hostage-taker killed by sheriff’s deputy is identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Valley Today

Gun safety group plans to spend $1M to flip Minnesota Senate

Updated: 3 hours ago
The fund and an affiliated group, Moms Demand Action, are focusing on 12 Senate districts now held by Republicans.

Valley Today

Omar DFL challenger raises $3.2M, leads in campaign funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s top Democratic challenger is leading her in campaign money after a surge in donations.