‘I’m going to kill you!‘: Man charged after home break-in

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is now charged after a string of bizarre events Tuesday morning.

26-year-old Brock Toay is charged with felony attempted burglary, burglary, terrorizing and false information to police.

Court documents say police were called to Happy Harry’s Liquor at 4001 53rd Ave. S just before four Tuesday morning for a report of a glass break alarm. When officers looked back at the security camera footage, they watched as a Caucasian man with gray and white Nike shoes, black shorts and a white baseball cap threw two rocks at the liquor store’s front door, and when he failed, the suspect ran from the scene.

Just after six, officers were then dispatched to the 4700 block of Pine Parkway S. for a report of a home invasion.

The female victim told dispatchers a man had broken in their front door and yelled, ‘I’m going to kill you!' At the time of the 911 call, the female victim stated she was hiding inside a closet.

Documents say the male victim went out to investigate and found Toay. The male victim soon overpowered and restrained Toay until police arrived.

Officers observed blood coming from Toay’s face and mouth, as well as several abrasions on his knees and hands from entering the house through broken glass.

Documents say Toay initially identified himself as ‘Danny Duncan,' until later telling paramedics his actual identity.

Police say Toay was wearing the exact clothes that could be seen on Happy Harry’s security cameras and was arrested in relation to both cases.

