Hot Weather & Storms Return. First Alert Weather Day Friday!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A midweek break from rain before the heat and stormy weather return heading into the weekend.

First Alert Weather Day: FRIDAY (First Alert StormTeam)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Heat and humidity building into the region through the week along with a front pushing through should be enough to trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms Friday evening. Be sure to keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans, and we will continue to keep you advised as to the timing and expected track of these storms through the week.

TONIGHT THROUGHT FRIDAY: There is possibility for an isolated afternoon thundershower this Wednesday evening. Then for Thursday we are mainly dry and heating up, and there is another isolated chance of showers/t-storms. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-80s south and near 80 north. Friday looks quite warm with numerous 90s possible. Severe storms may develop heading into Friday afternoon and night. All types of severe weather are possible including large hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Any showers/t-storms end early on Saturday, then we will have decreasing clouds with temps 80-90. Sunday brings change, with thunderstorms likely and a cool down. A few storms may be strong.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Spotty evening thundershowers, otherwise breezy and warm. Temps falling into 60s overnight with southwest wind.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 63. High: 88.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers or storms. Low: 66. High: 94.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers or storms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 70. High: 87.

SUNDAY: Chance of thunderstorms, some strong. Low: 63. High: 84.

MONDAY: A few showers. Cooler. Low: 61. High: 80.

TUESDAY: More spotty showers and t-storms. Low: 57. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 59. High: 85.

