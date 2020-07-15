Hostage-taker killed by sheriff’s deputy is identified

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by a Carver County sheriff’s deputy this week as he held a woman hostage on a bridge in a Twin Cities suburb.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 31-year-old Arlan Kaleb Schultz, of Richfield, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Schultz was killed about 5:30 a.m. Monday on the Mendota Bridge. The incident began about 5 hours earlier at a residence in Chaska where Schultz was threatening to shoot the woman. He took off in a vehicle with the woman and officers pursued. Eventually, tire spikes were used on the bridge to stop the vehicle.

Officers say they watched as Schultz and his hostage got out the car, and as he pulled her over the edge of the railing along with himself.

Members of the Tri-City tactical team attempted to talk to the suspect, to convince him to put down his weapon and let the hostage go. WCCO reports that it is not unclear what happened next, but that a Carver County deputy then shot and killed the 31-year-old man.

The woman was not injured. Officers say she was distraught. Neighbors tell WCCO they believe to two people involved were in a relationship.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

The deputy who shot the man has been put on administrative leave, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

