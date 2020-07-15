Gun safety group plans to spend $1M to flip Minnesota Senate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

A major gun control group with ties to Michael Bloomberg plans to spend at least $1 million to try to flip the Minnesota Senate to Democratic control and keep the Minnesota House in the hands of lawmakers who back its positions.

The Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund has targeted the state Senate because Republicans hold just a three-vote majority there.

GOP senators have blocked legislation supported by Democrats for universal background checks on gun sales and a “red flag law.”

The fund and an affiliated group, Moms Demand Action, are focusing on 12 Senate districts now held by Republicans.