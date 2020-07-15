Gov. Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota schools to reopen

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says schools may reopen this fall for face-to-face learning amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic if districts approve and consult with local health officials.

Burgum says school districts also must prepare online learning plans in addition to classroom instruction and a “hybrid” of the two.

Burgum closed all public and private K-12 schools indefinitely in March by executive order but amended it later to allow summer classes with proper social distancing and other safety precautions.

Burgum and state School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the new guidance was built on the earlier guidance.