Four people hurt in car crash, near Minot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people are hurt after a driver ran a stop-sign near Minot.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a driver from Duluth ran the stop sign South of Minot and was hit on the passenger’s side by a pick-up which had the right-of-way. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. The pick-up driver had to be extricated.

Two people in the pick-up sustained minor-injures, but the driver and the passenger in the other vehicle have life-threatening injuries. The passenger was airlifted to Minot, and then to Grand Forks for her injuries. It is unknown if they had their seatbelts on.

Names of the victims will be released later Wednesday.

Charges are also pending.

